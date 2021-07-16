Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,844 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of Canopy Growth worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 72,340 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.