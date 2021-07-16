Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,669 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,150,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $2,936,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,552.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 25,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $499,494.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,050.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,176 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

AMPH stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $953.65 million, a P/E ratio of 400.40 and a beta of 0.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.44.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.