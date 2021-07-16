Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 94,584 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $7,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.39 and a beta of 1.32. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.