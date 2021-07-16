Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 960 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Elbit Systems worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1,166.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,143,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,172 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth $111,034,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 93,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 152.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 278.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $127.78 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

