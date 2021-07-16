Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Unitil worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 68.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 54.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unitil by 75.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 120.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $801.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

