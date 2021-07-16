BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Short Interest Update

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 376,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of BankFinancial stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BankFinancial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 93,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

