Barclays Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$51.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.80 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

