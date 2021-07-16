Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 170.82 ($2.23). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 165.88 ($2.17), with a volume of 35,100,247 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BARC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 222 ($2.90).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.46. The company has a market capitalization of £28.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21.

In other news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

About Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

