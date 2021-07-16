Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 43,990 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 140.47% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.