Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 87.6% in June

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the June 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

BGH stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 82,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,310. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.