Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Upgraded at Investec

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Barloworld alerts:

Barloworld stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62. Barloworld has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.