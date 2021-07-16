Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Up 73.5% in June

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the June 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

BNED traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.74. 523,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $449.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.67. Barnes & Noble Education has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.48%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 3,500 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $8,375,811.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,201 over the last ninety days. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 48.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.