Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells $107,695.93 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director James B. Hicks sold 1,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $107,695.93.

BBSI opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 77,966 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.