Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,103 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Barrett Business Services worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 61,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $549.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBSI. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $107,695.93. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

