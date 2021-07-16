Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.55.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE ABX traded down C$0.54 on Friday, hitting C$26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,635. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The stock has a market cap of C$46.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.71.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.