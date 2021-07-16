BASIC Price Tops $0.0071 (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $36.22 million and $2.49 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

