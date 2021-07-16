Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Bassett Furniture Industries has increased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $244.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

