Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 18.95%. Research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $1.3563 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

