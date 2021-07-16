Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.80

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Beacon has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $13,087.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00025828 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000292 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 101.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001564 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001181 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.