Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 2,326 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.91. 11,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

