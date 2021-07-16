Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 7,766 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.51. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,467. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

