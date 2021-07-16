Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 1,436 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.11. 70,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,441. The company has a market capitalization of $141.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

