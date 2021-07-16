Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 19,511 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 743.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000.

NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23,388 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.95. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

