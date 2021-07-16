Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 26,361 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $1,577,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 204,648 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.59. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,135. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $32.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.