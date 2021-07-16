Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,191. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $444.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.70.

