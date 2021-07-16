Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.17. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $106.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

