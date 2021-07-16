Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 459,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 210,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,524,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.19. 1,826,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.09.

