Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.43. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

