Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 143,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,473 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,489. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 277.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIP. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.