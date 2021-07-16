Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 3,604 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,613,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,718,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter.

VBK remained flat at $$277.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,160. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.26 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

