Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 7,803 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.86. 1,663,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

