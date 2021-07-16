Beam (BEAM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.72 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $40.81 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001747 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,534,440 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

