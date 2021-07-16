Beaxy (BXY) Market Cap Achieves $1.30 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Beaxy has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $488.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.35 or 0.00804788 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,795,490 coins. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

