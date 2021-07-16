Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY):

7/13/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $24.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry year to date courtesy of its progress on the transformation plan. The company is ahead of track with the launch of Owned Brands as part of its efforts to expand its portfolio, rebuilding its revenues and margins. It recently launched three Owned Brands, including Our Table, Wild Sage and Squared Away. This brings the company’s Owned Brands launches so far this year to six. It targets at least eight Owned Brands launches by the end of February 2022 and at least 10 by fiscal 2022. Additionally, the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Improved margins and lower expenses led to the third successive quarter of profit growth. However, its drab sales, dismal store traffic, elevated shipping constraints and rising freight costs, remain concerns.”

6/11/2021 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

BBBY opened at $27.68 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond Inc alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.