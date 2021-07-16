Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 129,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 984.0 days.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.33. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $99.71 and a twelve month high of $124.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.19.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

