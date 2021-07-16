BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Down 65.1% in June

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 721,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DXBRF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Friday. 14,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06. BellRock Brands has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

About BellRock Brands

BellRock Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells cannabis products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers cannabis infused adult-use topicals, confections, edibles, beverages, and concentrates, as well as transdermal patches, tinctures, capsules, lotions, creams, other topicals, vapes, and cosmetic serums.

