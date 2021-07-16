Belt Finance (BELT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.61 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $49.56 million and $1.61 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $11.31 or 0.00035487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00106967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00146542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,892.51 or 1.00083156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,382,961 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

