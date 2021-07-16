Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.19.

DHR stock opened at $280.95 on Friday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $186.87 and a 1 year high of $281.59. The company has a market capitalization of $200.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

