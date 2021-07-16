Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
BSEFY stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Benesse has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29.
About Benesse
