Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

BSEFY stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Benesse has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc provides educational, senior nursing care, and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Education, Global Kodomo Challenge, Nursing Care and Childcare, and Berlitz. The Domestic Education segment engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram and prep school business, English language classes for children business, and other businesses for primary school students to high school students.

