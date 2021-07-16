Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) a $297.57 Price Target

Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) received a $297.57 price target from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of ESKEF stock remained flat at $$297.57 during mid-day trading on Friday.

About Esker

Esker SA engages in the provision of digitalization solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies. It operates through the following segments: Document Process Automation, Fax Servers and Host access. The company was founded by Jean-Michel Bérard and Benoît Borrits on February 7, 1985 and is headquartered in Villeurbanne, France.

