Berenberg Bank Trims Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Target Price to GBX 2,120

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,636.82 ($34.45).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,800 ($23.52) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,782.50 ($23.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market cap of £13.51 billion and a PE ratio of -104.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,935.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49.

In other news, insider John W. Martin acquired 1,339,223 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Also, insider Mark Richardson sold 200,000 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78), for a total value of £4,406,000 ($5,756,467.21). Insiders have bought 2,000,015 shares of company stock worth $3,882,548,471 in the last quarter.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

