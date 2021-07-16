Bernadette M. Taylor Sells 2,348 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Bernadette M. Taylor sold 2,348 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $40,033.40.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 989,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 269,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

