Berry Data (BRY) Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002243 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $101,882.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00037734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00101789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00144334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,359.43 or 0.99877782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

