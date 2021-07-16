BetterBetting Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00048974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.46 or 0.00829435 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

