BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the June 15th total of 375,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on BGSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $12.00. 32,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,743. BGSF has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $67.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,451,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,366 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGSF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.