B&I Capital AG Boosts Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

B&I Capital AG lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises 9.2% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $31,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.45.

SBAC traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $333.93. 876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,969. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $310.08. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.69 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

