B&I Capital AG Cuts Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

B&I Capital AG cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,600 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up 3.6% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.30% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.