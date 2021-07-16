B&I Capital AG Has $12.25 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

B&I Capital AG lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. National Storage Affiliates Trust comprises approximately 3.6% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.40% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.24. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

