B&I Capital AG Has $12.47 Million Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Four Corners Property Trust makes up 3.6% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. B&I Capital AG owned 0.60% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FCPT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 252,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,730. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.89. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

