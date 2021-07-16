B&I Capital AG Has $13.06 Million Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

B&I Capital AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust of America comprises approximately 3.8% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. B&I Capital AG owned approximately 0.22% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

HTA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,864. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

